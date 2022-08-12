Exclusive: 4 Confirmed male contestants of Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: India’s biggest and most popular reality show Bigg Boss is going to make a comeback with yet another season (Bigg Boss 16). As every year, Salman Khan will be hosting the show and as per our inside sources, he has wrapped up the shoot of its first promo and it will be out in September. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to start due to which several speculations about the contestants are flying around the internet.

In our previous report, we had given an exclusive list of all the female celebrities that are set to make an appearance on Bigg Boss 16. Well, in this write-up, we have brought you an exclusive list of some of the male contestants we can expect inside the coveted Bigg Boss house.

Reportedly, this year’s contestants will have to pass 5 levels of tests before entering Bigg Boss 16 and according to our sources, these 4 male celebrities have cleared almost all the steps and are 99% confirmed as contestants.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

1. Munawar Faruqui

2. Faisal Shaikh

3. Shivin Narang

4. Vivian Dsena

Speaking about the female contestants, big names like Tina Dutta, Azma Fallah, Munmum Dutta, Sanaya Irani, Jannat Zubair, and Poonam Pandey are popping up on the list.

Furthermore, the source also has it that the theme for Bigg Boss 16 is going to be something related to ‘Water and Ocean’. The construction of the house is almost completed in Mumbai.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more details and updates on Bigg Boss 16.