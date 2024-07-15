Exclusive: 5th female contestant’s exit from Bigg Boss OTT 3 on cards

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has kept viewers glued to their screens with its series of unexpected twists and intense back to back eliminations. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the show has entered its 4th week and is now close to completing a month packed with drama.

Since its inception, 17 contestants have entered the fray, but the journey has already ended for five of them. Poulomi Das, Payal Malik, Chandrika Dixit, Neeraj Goyat, and Munisha Khatwani have bid farewell to the housemates and fans, leaving the competition increasingly fierce.

7 Nominated Contestants In Bigg Boss OTT 3

With nominations underway for the sixth elimination, tonight’s episode promises to be a nail-biter. Seven contestants find themselves on the chopping block: Armaan Malik, Love Kataria, Kritika Malik, Sana Sultan, Naezy, Sai Ketan Rao, and Sana Makbul.

🚨 NOMINATED Contestants for this week



☆ Armaan Malik

☆ Luv Kataria

☆ Kritika Malik

☆ Sana Sultan

☆ Naezy

☆ Sai Ketan Rao

☆ Sana Makbul



Who will get eliminated next?

Insiders suggest that Armaan Malik and Sana Sultan will be facing the threat of being in the bottom two this week. Speaking to Siasat.com, a source close to the show revealed, “Armaan Malik and Sana Sultan could receive the least number of votes compared to their more popular counterparts.” The source hinted at strong fan bases for Love Kataria, Sana Makbul, Naezy, and Sai Ketan Rao, suggesting their likely survival.

The insider further added, “With the recent addition of Adnaan Shaikh as a wildcard contestant, there seems to be a strategic move to keep Love Kataria safe amidst brewing conflicts.” They added, “If Armaan Malik exits, Kritika Malik’s game dynamics might shift, while Naezy’s support from the hip hop community could prove crucial. So, Sana Sultan might be the next contestant to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss OTT house. She will surely get the least number of votes.”

If that happens, then Sana will become the fifth female contestant to get evicted from the show after Munisha, Payal, Chandrika and Poulomi.

Do you also think Sana Sultan will be the one to walk home next? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.