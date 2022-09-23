Exclusive: 8 female confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: The captive reality show Bigg Boss 16 is all set for its grand launch next week on October 1. Like every season, there is huge buzz around the Salman Khan-hosted show this season too. It is set to replace Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 which will be concluding this weekend on Sept 24 and 25.

While several celebrities’ names are doing rounds in the media and on social media platforms, here we have an exclusive list of a few female contestants who are almost confirmed to get locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house.

An insider close to the show confirmed to Siasat.com that Miss India runner-up Manya Singh and popular TV actress Tina Datta are all set to enter BB 16 along with other contestants. Their final meeting, that took place in Mumbai on Thursday, too went well where they signed the dotted lines.

Apart from them, the source also revealed the names of other female celebrities will be seen in Salman Khan’s show. Check out the list below.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List

Manya Singh Tina Datta Kanika Mann Sreejita De Sumbul Touqeer Khan Prakruti Mishra Madirakshi Mundle Surbhi Jyoti

The list of confirmed male celebrities include —

Munawar Faruqui Shivin Narang Shalin Bhanot Gautam Vig Abdu Rozik Sajid Khan

More details and official list of contestants is still awaited.

Keep reading this space for stories on Bigg Boss 16.