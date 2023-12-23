Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma exits Bigg Boss 17 house

Mumbai: Fans and viewers are gearing up for another interesting Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17 tonight. Salman will now grace the show on Saturday and Sunday, starting from the 10th week.

This week, the spotlight is on four contestants who are in the danger zone – Neil Bhatt (nominated for the entire season), Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, and the popular Ankita Lokhande.

Aishwarya Sharma Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17

In an unexpected turn of events, Aishwarya Sharma has bid farewell to the Bigg Boss 17 house, claimed various social media pages dedicated to Bigg Boss. The sources close to the show reveal that Aishwarya, who had a nine-week journey on the reality show, is already out of the house. The audience will witness her elimination unfold in Sunday’s episode.

We reached out to our sources and even they confirmed Aishwarya’s elimination. Speaking to Siasat.com, source said, “Yes, indeed, Aishwarya has exited the Bigg Boss house, and we too are surprised by this development. Given her strong personality, our initial expectation was that she would remain in the competition until the finale. Surprisingly, it was Anurag whom we expected would leave this week.”

While many viewers anticipated Anurag Dobhal’s exit, the eviction process has taken a different course. Now, fans are curious to see how Neil Bhatt’s game dynamics will shift following his wife Aishwarya’s departure from the show.

