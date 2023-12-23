Watch: Vicky Jain slaps wife Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss 17?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 continues to deliver intense moments, and the spotlight is now on celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, whose relationship is facing turbulence within the house. Viewers have been witnessing frequent arguments between the two, sparking speculation about the future of their relationship post-Bigg Boss.

And now, in a shocking turn of events, a video has surfaced on social media which shows Vicky Jain almost hitting his wife Ankita. The incident happened when Abhishek, Vicky, Ankita and Arun were involved in a heated argument in the last night’s episode.

Vicky, who was irritated by the conversation, got aggressive. During his aggression, he got up from his bed keeping his blanket aside. However, in doing so, a gesture by Vicky looked like he almost tried to slap Ankita. Arun and Abhishek both noticed the same and accused him of doing that.

Abhishek said, “What did we just see? Did you try to hit Ankita Lokhande, your wife? Apni biwi ko marta hai Vicky Jain. Sab log dekho issne Ankita Lokhande ko maara. Arun Bhai sabko please batana ye (Vicky Jain hits his wife. Everybody please see that he tried to slap Ankita Lokhande. Arun brother, please tell this to everyone).”

The footage has ignited a frenzy among fans, who expressed their concern and reactions online.

When #AbhishekKumar and #ArunMashettey tell Vicky how you can Slap a Woman/Wife. #AnkitaLokhande is still protecting Vicky 🤔. Vicky bolta hai Aisa kuch nahi huwa par waha Ankita batou batou mein Abhishek ko bolti hai ke woh bhi tou Isha par hath uthata tha. So this proves#MKJW pic.twitter.com/JP2Bum9EXm — ALI 🔥🔥 (@buzar_moosvi) December 23, 2023

This incident is not the first time the couple has found themselves in a heated disagreement. Previously, tensions escalated when Vicky Jain revealed details about his marital status, leading to a major rift between the two.

Let’s see how host Salman Khan will react to this incident during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. What’s your take on this? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.