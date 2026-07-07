Hyderabad: Ali Merchant has lived many lives in the entertainment industry. For television audiences, he remains a familiar face from shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bandini and Lock Upp. For music lovers, he has built a second identity as a DJ, music producer and live performer who knows how to read a crowd.

Now, Ali is grabbing attention for a sound that belongs deeply to Hyderabad: Marfa.

His recent Instagram reels, where he plays Marfa in different cities across the country, have caught the eye of many Hyderabadis. The beat, often heard at weddings, processions and celebrations, is not just music for the city. It carries memory, identity and community.

Speaking exclusively to Siasat Daily, Ali opened up about his connection with Hyderabad, his first introduction to Marfa and how the traditional sound is now travelling beyond its home ground.

1. Marfa has a strong Hyderabadi cultural identity. What was your first memory or introduction to this sound?

“I’m from Mumbai, but Hyderabad has always been very close to my heart. My wife has grown up in Hyderabad. Also, I’ve spent a lot of time in the city over the years too,” Ali shared.

The actor turned DJ added that his 11 year journey behind the console has included several major performances in Hyderabad, including four massive New Year’s Eve events. But his real connection with Marfa began away from the big stage, through the city’s local celebrations and weddings.

“My first real experience with Marfa was through local celebrations and weddings, and I was instantly fascinated by its energy and the sense of community it creates. It’s much more than music, it’s a cultural emotion that represents the spirit of Hyderabad,” he added.

2. When you play Marfa outside Hyderabad, do you feel people connect to it as a cultural sound or more as a high-energy beat?

For Ali, the magic of Marfa lies in the way it connects with two very different audiences at the same time. Hyderabadis hear it as a reminder of their roots, while people from other cities receive it as a powerful, high-energy beat that instantly gets them moving.

“I think it works on both levels. Hyderabadis connect with it emotionally because it reminds them of their roots and traditions, while people from other cities may experience it first as an incredibly energetic and infectious rhythm,” he explained.

He further added, “Music has no boundaries, and Marfa is a perfect example of how a strong cultural art form can unite people, regardless of where they come from.”

Ali’s reels show crowds reacting instantly to Marfa, even in places where the sound is not part of everyday culture. That response has surprised him in the best way.

3. Was there any city where you played Marfa and the reaction completely surprised you?

“Honestly, the response has been amazing everywhere, but I was pleasantly surprised by how audiences outside Hyderabad embraced it so naturally. Even people who had never heard Marfa before instantly connected with its energy and started dancing,” he shared.

For him, that reaction proves one thing: cultural sounds do not need heavy explanation when they carry honesty and energy.

“It proved to me that authentic cultural sounds have a universal appeal when presented with love and respect,” Ali said.

4. Have you ever received messages from Hyderabadis or Marfa artists reacting to your reels?

The response from Hyderabad has also been special. Ali revealed that Hyderabadis and even Marfa artists have reached out to him after watching his reels.

“Yes, absolutely, and those messages mean a lot to me. I’ve received appreciation from Hyderabadis who felt proud seeing their culture being showcased to a wider audience, and a few Marfa artists have also reached out with encouraging words,” he shared.

Ali made it clear that his intention has never been to simply use Marfa as a trend. He wants to celebrate the sound and give it a bigger platform.

“That support is truly special because my intention has always been to celebrate and promote this beautiful tradition while giving it a platform beyond Hyderabad,” he added.

5. There are many OTT shows coming up now that are inspired by formats like Lock upp, which you’ve been a part of. Would we see you returning to any of these reality shows?

While music remains his main focus, Ali has not closed the door on reality television. After being part of Lock Upp, he says he would return to the space if the right opportunity comes his way.

“I’ve always enjoyed the reality television space, and if a good opportunity comes my way, I would definitely be interested in returning,” Ali revealed.

But he has one condition that could make the idea even more exciting. Ali would love to do a reality show with his wife Andleeb Zaidi.

“I think it would be really fun to do a reality show with my wife. We’ve never done one together, and that dynamic would be exciting for both us and the audience,” he shared.

For now, Ali is fully focused on music. His upcoming slate includes a new T-Series album release, a multi-city India tour and several international tours this year.

From television fame to DJ consoles and now taking Marfa to newer audiences, Ali Merchant is shaping a space where reinvention meets culture, and Hyderabad’s sound finds a louder stage.