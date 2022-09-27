Exclusive: Bigg Boss 16 theme & other house details

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is going to kick-off with a bang soon. The show that stars several controversial contestants under one roof, is slated to premiere on October 1. The excitement among the audience and BB fans is at its peak. Thanks to the promos of the show and its contestants which have been keeping the viewers edge of their seats regarding what’s in store this season.

Bigg Boss 16 House Theme

According to the information that we received from our exclusive source close to the show, the theme for the 16th season of Bigg Boss is ‘circus’. “Omung Kumar, who designs opulent BB home every year, has created a lavish circus themed-set this season too. Unlike every season, BB 16 will have four separate bedrooms this year,” source informed us.

Host Salman Khan will be the ‘ringmaster’ of the house, source revealed.

Bigg Boss 16 Press Launch Event

Bigg Boss 16 is all set for its first press event which is set to take place today in Mumbai. Actress Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram story today and dropped a major hint about the same. In her social media story, she said that she will be hosting her ‘most favorite reality show’. More details about the event are awaited.

Contestants List

Shaleen Bhanot

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Manya Singh

Tina Dutta

Sreejita De

Gautam Vig

Soundarya Sharma

Gori Nagori

Shiv Thakre

