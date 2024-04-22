Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is arriving on THIS date in June

Mumbai: After much speculation and confusion surrounding the fate of Bigg Boss OTT 3, exclusive sources close to the show have confirmed that the highly anticipated season is indeed happening this year. Amidst conflicting reports and hints from makers, fans can now rejoice as the third season of Bigg Boss OTT is set to grace screens with its trademark drama and entertainment.

Insiders close to the production have confirmed with us that the show is scheduled for a June premiere. The upcoming season promises to deliver an array of twists and turns, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. Hosted once again by the charismatic Salman Khan, BB OTT 3 is expected to kick off on either June 4th or 5th and will continue its run until August.

Following the conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 3, fans can look forward to the arrival of Bigg Boss 18, slated to premiere in September or October, ensuring a year packed with gripping reality television.

Speculations are already rife about the potential contestants set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. Among the names circulating, social media influencer and close associate of Mr. Faisu, Adnan Shaikh, is rumored to be the first confirmed participant.

Are you excited? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.