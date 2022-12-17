Exclusive: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 WINNER is…

Hyderabad: Conflicts, friendships, love, drama, and everything else have made Bigg Boss Telugu 6 a whole lot of fun. There are now only 5 contestants left in the competition after Sri Satya’s mid-week elimination — LV Revanth, Rohit Sahni, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, and Keerthi Bhat.

As we all know that tomorrow will be the final day of the controversial reality show and the fans just cannot wait to know which lucky contestant will lift the precious trophy this year. For all those BB viewers who are curious to know the winner name, we have an exciting update here.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner

According to our exclusive sources close to the show, we hear that LV Revanth is going to win the show. This goes as per our earlier prediction. And now, our source confirmed that the singer will only be lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Shrihan is reportedly very close to Revanth in terms of votes.

Loyal viewers also believe that Revanth is the “most deserving candidate to win the show”. For those who don’t know, LV Revanth is currently among the most-hyped celebrities and he enjoys massive fan following. Since day one, he has been doing incredibly well and delivering a good amount of great content to the show. His supporters outside have been praising the way he has been voicing out his opinions and playing the game in a wonderful manner.

