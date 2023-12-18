Exclusive: Details of SRK’s Dunki’s 8 am show in Hyderabad

Mumbai: As the highly anticipated release of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, ‘Dunki,’ approaches, fans in Hyderabad are gearing up for a grand celebration. The movie, scheduled to hit the screens on December 21, has already created a buzz among King Khan’s admirers worldwide.

In a unique tribute to the Bollywood superstar, ‘Dunki’ is set to continue the tradition of having an early morning show in Hyderabad just like Jawan. Yes, you read that right!

Dunki FDFS In Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s love for celebrating the Khans of Bollywood is evident as Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club in the city is organizing a special First Day First Show event for ‘Dunki.’ The Rajkumar Hirani directorial will grace the early morning screens at 8 am in Hyderabad, a slot typically reserved for Telugu films.

The event is scheduled at the iconic Devi Theatre at RTC crossroads.

Expressing their enthusiasm for the event, one of the organizers, in an exclusive chat with Siasat.com stated, “We SRK fans at SRKHydFans FC have planned to celebrate Shah Rukh Sir and Dunki in the grandest way with all our heart like we do for his every movie. His movie releases are not less than a festival for us. So we all fans from all walks of life come together and celebrate the man we love to the fullest.”

Reflecting on the success of ‘Jawan,’ the organizer shared, “Jawan has been a mad and unforgettable experience for us. The mayhem it created not only at the box office but in the hearts of people. It was celebrated and so well received that families and people of all ages flocked to the theatres, reviving the industry, just like what it did during Pathaan.”

Anticipating a similar wave of excitement for ‘Dunki,’ the organizer expressed confidence that Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Hardy, is poised to capture the hearts of audiences.

Chandu, one of the team members of SRK Hyderabad FC, told us that they have already sold over 450 tickets so far. Check out the post below for all details.

Ticket Prices For FDFS Event

Normal Ticket

Price: Rs 250

Combo Package

Price: Rs 450

Includes: Ticket, shirt, wristband, badges, & celebrations

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’ features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, with supporting acts by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Jyoti Subash.