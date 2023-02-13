Exclusive: Hyderabad-based radio news editor’s message on World Radio Day

Hyderabad: One of the renowned columnists Margaret Noonan once said, ”TV gives everyone an image, but radio gives birth to a million images in a million brains.” And we at Siasat.com find it relevant to recall her quote as intellectuals are celebrating World Radio Day today.

UNESCO has declared February 13 as ‘World Radio Day’ because United Nations Radio was first established on this day in 1946. Radio, also known as the wireless telegraph was used for war purposes during World War I but who was aware that it would emerge as one of the effective and persuasive means of communication pacifists will swear by? Everything changes with time and this write-up will help you hark back to the days when radio used to be the one and only potent means of communication.

History

Italian scientist Gugliemo Marconi invented a device that he called ‘The Wireless Telegraph’ in 1895. He used it to transmit Morse codes. As he used radio waves for transmission, the device was later called ‘Radio.’ On December 24, 1906, Reginald Fessenden sent the first long-distance transmission of the human voice and music from his station in Massachusetts(USA).

Radio was still in its infancy until Edwin Armstrong developed the superheterodyne circuit in 1918 and later in 1933, it was also discovered how FM broadcasts could be produced. Here begins the story. Radio of creative people have started reaching to East. The most powerful propaganda tool was now used to spread love and information.

In June 1923, the Radio Club of Bombay started radio broadcasting in India. After that rest is history as All India Radio (AIR) has ruled the hearts of Indians since 1937.

Theme

The theme for the 2023 World Radio Day is ‘Radio and Peace’.

Golden Era of Radio in India

If you are born in the 90s, then we are pretty sure that you might have relished those moments when all your family members sitting in a dining hall used to listen to news broadcasted by ‘Akashvani’ as prime times news. You might have witnessed people walking through busy streets along with their radio sets. You might have also seen cricket lovers listening to commentary in groups under the shadow of Banyan or Chinar trees.

From bringing batteries from the shopkeeper and carrying portable radio sets along with you the whole day to listening to them on your mobile phone, February 13 will only make you reminisce about those days.

Maybe you might have preserved a radio set in your archive or home museum and it might be providing a souvenir of those golden days but we want you to take a pledge to help radio lovers to resuscitate the first most impressive and effective means of mass communication.

Challenges

Since the advent of television and social media, the ratio of radio listeners dropped immensely and radio faced various challenges but thanks to a few prominent radio personalities who kept sharing their capsules, contents and voice notes on social media. You can listen to your favourite RJ or radio newscaster on google podcasts or other social media platforms now and you even don’t need an antenna for that.

On this special day, Siasat.com had an exclusive conversation with one of the senior news editors at AIR Hyderabad, Suresh Dharmapuri. He spoke about how technology has affected the radio earlier but with time it proved to be fruitful as audiences can listen to their favourite radio programmes at any time and any place using the internet.

”Radio is not only that radio what you think. FM has changed the way of broadcasting on the radio. I am happy that people listen to the radio in cars, shops and malls. AIR and other radio stations have their own applications now. Radio is totally digitised now,” Suresh said.

He further added, ”From lorries to auto-rickshaws, you will see people listening to FM as the range has been increased and listening to the radio using an antenna will give you a special feel instead of listening to it later on podcasts or other social media apps.”

He opined that no one can compete with programmes broadcasted on AIR or FM Rainbow. They are evergreen and people still listen to these programmes. He also said that ‘ Mann Ki Baat’ in which PM Modi addresses the nation has gained a lot of popularity and it has helped a lot to get back a huge chunk of listeners.

”Since the advent of FM radio, most people got an opportunity to give voice to the radio and I think it helped to bring out the innate talent of various popular RJs. You need to be very creative to write the script of radio programmes and to me the skill of creating images in the minds of the audience with audio is highly appreciable,” he concluded.

‘With radio, the listener absorbs everything’ and yes Bob Edwards was right. Radio waves make you feel alive as most people are found with subliminal minds nowadays due to hustle and bustle of the surroundings and other personal reasons. So, here again wishing you Happy Radio Day and the question for you is, has social media affected radio in a positive or negative way? Do let us know in the comments section.