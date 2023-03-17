Exclusive: It’s confirmed! MasterChef India 7 WINNER name out

Mumbai: As MasterChef India 7 slowly sails towards pulling its curtains, fans of the show are eagerly anticipating the grand finale, which is set to take place on March 31. The show, which has been a huge hit with audiences across the country, has featured talented home cooks from all over India showcasing their culinary skills and competing for the coveted title of MasterChef India.

With only a few episodes left before the finale, the competition has reached fever pitch and amid this excitement we have a big update on winner’s name.

MasterChef India 7 Winner Name 2023

Speaking to Siasat.com, one of the ex-contestants of MasterChef India season 7, confirmed that Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia is the winner of this season. Yes, you read that right! If the inside information is to be believed, this talented chef beat out stiff competition from other contestants to claim the coveted title and emerge as the winner of the popular cooking reality show.

It is noteworthy that recently Saikia’s photo wearing the ‘MasterChef coat’ and carrying the shining trophy along with the crew members went viral on Twitter. However, let’s wait till the finale episode to get the official confirmation about it.

MasterChef India 7, judged by star chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora, and Vikas Khanna.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on MasterChef India 7 and other reality shows.