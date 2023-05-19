Exclusive: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to premiere on TV on THIS date

Mumbai: The heart-pounding adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been generating tremendous buzz among the audience. With shooting currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa, KKK 13 has been making waves and dominating social media trends. A total of 14 popular celebrity contestants from the entertainment world are participating in the latest season.

The news of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s latest instalment has sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly awaiting to watch the nerve-wracking challenges and jaw-dropping stunts on their television screens. According to the latest update by our exclusive sources close to the production, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is expected to premiere in mid-July. It will air on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Colors TV. However, an official about the same from the makers is still awaited.

And now, the buzz surrounding the show is surely going to reach an all-time high with this crazy update on a premiere date.

Sources have also revealed that this season of KKK will feature some of the most daring and intense tasks ever attempted on the show. The stakes will be higher, the obstacles tougher, and the surprises more shocking than ever before. Viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions as celebrities push their limits to overcome their deepest fears.

