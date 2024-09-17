Exclusive: KKK 14 finale date and Bigg Boss 18 premiere date

Mumbai: Indian reality TV fans are in for a treat as two of their favorite shows are making waves. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is wrapping up its thrilling season, while Bigg Boss 18 is gearing up to take its place.

The back-to-back updates about both shows are trending across the internet, with KKK 14 fans eager for finale news, and Bigg Boss 18 followers excitedly discussing the contestants and theme for the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss 18 To Replace Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was shot on September 15 in Mumbai’s Film City, with the final episode set to air on September 28. Fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting to find out who will take home the trophy this season.

A source from Mumbai informed us, “Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will end on September 28, and Bigg Boss 18 will be replacing Rohit Shetty’s show immediately after its finale. Makers have locked October 5 as the premiere date for Bigg Boss 18.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18 is generating equal excitement with its upcoming contestant lineup and theme. Pre-production is in full swing, and according to our sources, the show will feature 18 contestants this year. “Most of the celebrities have already signed the dotted lines, while a few are still in negotiations. All we can say is, fans are in for one of the most thrilling seasons in the history of Bigg Boss,” the source added.

Some confirmed names for this season include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Chahat Pandey, and Zaan Khan, among others. However, the official contestant list will be unveiled on the premiere night.

With Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 concluding on September 28 and Bigg Boss 18 kicking off on October 5, viewers are in for an exciting transition between two of India’s most beloved reality shows. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates!