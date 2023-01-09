Exclusive: MasterChef India 7 winner prize money revealed

Mumbai: Popular cooking reality show MasterChef India 7 has stepped in its week 2. Judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora have picked the top 16 best talents from across the country. This group of talented cooks will be competing for the precious title of MasterChef India.

Have you ever imagined how much money will the winner take home along with the coveted trophy? Check out the staggering amount below.

MasterChef India 7 Prize Money

According to our exclusive source close to the show, the amount to be paid to the winner has been increased this year. The title winner of the Season 7 will be awarded Rs 25 lakh.

Let’s wait and watch the show until the finale. Usually, MasterChef India runs for over 2 months every season. So, if the current season has the same duration then we can expect the finale in March last week or April first week.

Top 16 Contestants

Out of the top 36 talented contestants, 20 have been eliminated. The contestants who reached the top 16 include Avinash Patnaik — Odisha, Aruna Vijay — Chennai, Urmila Asher (Baa) — Mumbai, Priyanka Biswas — Kolkata, Santa Sharma — Assam, Nayanjyoti Saikia — Assam, Priya Vijan — Bangalore, Kamaldeep Kaur — Ludhiana, Dyuti Banerjee — Kolkata, Vineet Yadav — Lucknow, Nazia Sultana — Guwahati, GurkiratSinghGrover — Haryana, Sachin Khatwani — Lucknow, Suvarna Bagul — Mumbai, Deepa Chauhan — Bangalore and Yashu Verma — Kolkata.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television. Syed Amjad Ullah aka Amjad Lala, who impressed the judges with the lip-smacking Hyderabadi Biryani during auditions, has been eliminated from the show.

Who do you think will return home with a hefty amount of money after winning the title? Do mention it in the comments box.