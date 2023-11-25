Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya’s remuneration for Dhootha series

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya is set to make his mark in the world of OTT with ‘Dhootha,’ a gripping supernatural suspense thriller. The trailer for the Prime Video series was unveiled on the actor’s birthday on November 23, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release on December 1.

The eight-episode series will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The trailer has garnered an overwhelming response, with viewers expressing their excitement for the unique storyline. But do you know how much Chay has charged for Dhootha? Scroll down to check.

Naga Chaitanya Dhootha Remuneration

According to our sources, Naga Chaitanya has reportedly charged between Rs 5 to 8 crores for his role in ‘Dhootha.’ Fans are anticipating that the actor will deliver a stellar performance, adding a new dimension to his already illustrious career.

Dhootha Trailer

The trailer provides a sneak peek into the life of journalist Sagar, portrayed by Naga Chaitanya, whose world turns upside down when newspaper clippings start predicting mysterious accidents around him. As the plot unfolds, Sagar’s investigative skills are put to the test as he races against time to prevent these enigmatic events. Watch the trailer below.

With the buzz around ‘Dhootha’ reaching a fever pitch, Naga Chaitanya’s OTT debut is poised to be a major success, promising an enthralling experience for audiences across languages.

Directed by Vikram Kumar, ‘Dhootha’ also features talented actors such as Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in significant roles.