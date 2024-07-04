Exclusive: Name of FIRST wild card entry of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is heating up with surprises and drama as it is set to enter its third week soon. Three contestants have already walked out of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show — Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, and Poulomi Das. BB OTT is now gearing up for its fourth elimination round this weekend.

And now, we have an interesting update on the first wildcard contestant of the season. Scroll down to check.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Wild Card Contestant

In another interesting twist, the show is set to welcome its first wild card entry, and it’s none other than Payal Malik. Sources close to the show have it that Payal will re-enter the house but will initially be placed in a secret room. During this time, she will have access to footage of all the contestants, gaining insight into their true behaviors and alliances.

This development is expected to add a new layer of excitement and strategy to the show, as Payal returns with insider knowledge of the dynamics among the housemates. Fans are eagerly anticipating how her re-entry will impact the game and shake things up inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Payal Malik’s Elimination From Show

Payal Malik got evicted during the first Weekend Ka Vaar. She was nominated along with 6 other contestants. Insiders suggested that not her but Deepak Chourasia was the one who got least votes but makers decided to save him and evict Payal instead. This left fans super furious who demanded makers to bring her back on the show.

