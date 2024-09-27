Exclusive: Names of 4 confirmed ‘seniors’ of Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is nearing the completion of its first month, and the drama inside the house is about to reach new heights. With 11 contestants currently in the house and 3 eliminations already behind us, the upcoming weeks promise some shocking twists that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

A Big Twist Unveiled!

In a recently released promo, the makers teased an explosive twist that is sure to shake things up. They announced the entry of 12 wildcard contestants who will soon join the house. However, the current housemates have been given a unique opportunity to prevent these wildcards from entering — but only if they can win a series of challenging tasks.

For each task the housemates lose, a new wildcard contestant will enter the house. This twist raises the tension inside the house, as the contestants must not only fight for their survival but also protect the house from a flood of new faces.

Bigg Boss Telugu History Lone Biggest Twist 🤯



New 12 Wildcard 🥵 Entry's Vastharu Anta,Vallu Rakunda Vundali,Ante Tasks Adi Gelavali 💯



Leda Task Odipothe Okko Contestant Vastharu,Odina Vallu Eliminate Avutharu 😳



Massiest Twist 👌👌#BiggBossTelugu8 pic.twitter.com/DNu1lGKyNZ — BiggBossTelugu8 (@Boss8Telugu) September 25, 2024

Seniors/Ex-contestants In Bigg Boss Telugu 8

The wildcard entries aren’t just any newcomers. Former Bigg Boss contestants from previous seasons will be re-entering the house. We have names of four senior contestants who have already been confirmed to make their return.

1. Anchor Ravi (Season 5)

2. Nayani Pavani (Season 7)

3. Hariteja (Season 1)

4. Gautam Krishna (Season 7)

Whether these returning players will compete as regular contestants or take on special roles remains to be seen. The return of these fan-favorites is sure to leave fans more excited.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.