Exclusive: Names of 5 ‘seniors’ of Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 will begin this weekend from October 1. The curiosity amongst the followers of Salman Khan’s show is already high with the promos which are quite promising. The concept of the latest edition in going to be unique as ‘Bigg Boss’ too will be playing the game along with the other contestants. While the show is just a few days away from the premiere, fans are eager to know more inside updates about it.

We are back with yet another spicy update about Bigg Boss 16. An insider close to the show confirmed to Siasat.com that the upcoming season too will be having ‘Toofani Seniors’ like previous years to grill the contestants. Source also informed us that the makers have approached five former BB contestants who will be seen taking the charge of freshers.

“This year they will enter the show as ‘Villains’. The concept is quite similar to the ‘tribe leaders’ and ‘toofani seniors’ that we saw in the previous seasons,” source revealed.

Bigg Boss 16 Seniors List

The names five seniors who are in talks with Bigg Boss 16 makers are —

1. Gauahar Khan

2. Karan Kundrra

3. Hina Khan

4. Karishma Tanna

5. Tanisha Mukerji

However, an official confirmation from the makers and the above celebrities is still awaited.

Do you want to see these popular ex-Bigg Boss contestants inside the house? If not, which other former contestant you think is deserving senior? Comment below.