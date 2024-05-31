Exclusive: Only 30 people attended Munawar Faruqui’s Nikah

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui’s second wedding is currently one of the most talked-about topics among fans and media circles. He got married to Mumbai-based makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala in a very private ceremony on May 26. Although the couple has not officially announced their wedding, several inside sources and major media portals have confirmed their nuptials.

Inside Details of the Nikah Ceremony

We have an exclusive update on Munawar Faruqui’s Nikah ceremony. Speaking to Siasat.com, a source from Mumbai revealed, “Munawar and Mehzabeen are happily married. His Nikah was a close-knit affair attended by only 30 people, including the couple’s immediate family members and a few friends.”

“Restriction Munawar ki taraf se tha,” the source further added.

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala (Instagram)

Mehzabeen Coatwala, who has worked closely with Dhanashree Verma during her time on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, is a divorcee with a 10-year-old daughter.

About Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui gained popularity with his stint on Bigg Boss 17. During the show, he often made headlines due to his personal life. Ayesha Khan, who entered as a wild card contestant, claimed to share a history with him. His relationships with his ex-girlfriend Nazila and his separation from his first wife were discussed both outside and inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.