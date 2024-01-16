Exclusive: Prize money & winner of Bigg Boss 17, sources reveal

Mumbai: As the finale of Bigg Boss 17 draws near, slated for January 27 and 28, the anticipation among fans is reaching its peak. With eight contestants remaining in the house, discussions are rife about who will emerge as the ultimate winner on January 28.

This season, the spotlight is not only on the drama within the Bigg Boss house but also on the coveted prize money.

Over the years, winners from the TV and Film industry have taken home substantial cash prizes. While Rahul Roy, the winner of the first season, bagged Rs 1 crore, Tejasswi Prakash, the victor of Bigg Boss 16, received Rs 40 lakhs. Elvish Yadav, who clinched the title in Bigg Boss OTT 2, walked away with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner’s Prize Money

Our exclusive sources close to the show spilled more beans about the prize money and winner of 17th season. Speaking to Siasat.com, the source revealed, “This year’s winner is expected to receive a prize money ranging from Rs 30 to 40 lakhs. Last year’s winner, MC Stan, took home 31.8 lakhs.”

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra (Twitter)

When questioned about the potential winner, the source revealed, “We can’t confirm the winner right now, but there’s a high probability that either Ankita or Munawar will lift the trophy this year. However, things can change at the last minute. Let’s wait and watch.”

As fans eagerly await the grand finale, the speculation about who will claim the Bigg Boss 17 title and the prize money continues to intensify. Who do you think will walk home with the trophy this year? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17 finale.