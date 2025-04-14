Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan locked for Met Gala 2025, more details

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is not just a Bollywood star — he’s a global icon. From film festivals in London, Berlin, to international award shows, his charm and energy light up every stage. Fans across the world love his style, grace, and humble attitude. Wherever he goes, he leaves a powerful impression.

And now, SRK is in the spotlight once again for a new reason — his debut at the Met Gala 2025.

Met Gala Debut Confirmed!

Yes, it’s official! Shah Rukh Khan will attend the Met Gala for the first time ever on May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Known as the biggest fashion night in the world, this is a huge moment for India and for all SRK fans.

He will be the first Indian male actor to walk the Met Gala red carpet in such a grand fashion. The excitement online is massive, with fans eagerly waiting to see what King Khan will wear.

What Will SRK Wear?

There’s a lot of buzz about whether he’ll wear a stunning outfit by Sabyasachi Mukherjee or go with the bold style of Manish Malhotra. Either way, fans know he’ll look royal.

A close source from Shah Rukh Khan’s team told Siasat.com,

“Yes. It is very much true that Shah Rukh Khan is going to attend debut at Met Gala 2025 event on May 5th. There is a lot of buzz going on it. We still don’t have much details on what he is going to wear — Sabya or Manish Malhotra. We are excited for the grand event.”

The Met Gala will be co-hosted by stars like Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Anna Wintour. But all eyes will be on Shah Rukh Khan. The King is ready to rule the red carpet!