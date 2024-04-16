Exclusive: SRK, Sandeep Vanga’s movie collaboration, true or fake?

Mumbai: There has been a strong buzz in Bollywood about a potential collaboration between the Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, and the acclaimed director, Sandeep Vanga Reddy. After the massive success of “Animal,” Sandeep is indeed in high demand. Meanwhile, SRK too has been placing his trust and interest in South directors, especially after the success of “Jawan” which was directed by Atlee Kumar.

But is this collaboration (SRK + Sandeep) really happening? Let’s dive into the details.

Sandeep, Shah Rukh Khan’s Movie On Cards?

Our exclusive sources from SRK’s production team have confirmed that nothing is officially confirmed at the moment. King Khan has multiple confirmed projects in the pipeline, keeping him busy. SRK and Sandeep Vanga Reddy have crossed paths at various award shows, sparking curiosity among fans. The source also informed us that they met at Bhushan Kumar’s office once but no script has been finalized yet.

Speaking to Siasat.com about SRK and Sandeep’s collaboration reports, a source said, “This is just a rumor like always. Shah Rukh is busy with other projects. His daughter’s movie is the top priority for now. They just met a couple of times and no movie is on the cards so far. Let’s wait and see if there’s anything interesting in store.”

Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Projects

Sandeep Vanga Reddy is currently working on two exciting ventures. Spirit with Prabhas and the highly anticipated follow-up sequel to the blockbuster “Animal.”

Interestingly, Sandeep has expressed his desire to collaborate with SRK. He even has an exciting thriller script specifically for the Bollywood superstar.

As of now, the SRK – Sandeep Vanga film isn’t officially on the cards, but fans can hope for this powerful combination in the future. With Sandeep’s knack for intense storytelling and SRK’s magnetic screen presence, this collaboration could be a game-changer.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Project

King Khan has Suhana Khan’s project ‘King’ which is scheduled to go on floors soon. He also has Pathaan 2 and the pre-production works of the sequel are likely to begin soon.