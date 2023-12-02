Exclusive: SRK’s Dunki first day first show event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is once again abuzz with cinephile excitement as Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ is set to follow in the footsteps of King Khan’s last movie ‘Jawan‘ by having an early morning show here. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is the third SRK starrer of 2023 and is scheduled to hit the screens on December 21.

Earlier this year, Jawan made history as the first Hindi film to grace the early morning screens of Hyderabad, typically reserved for Telugu films. These early morning shows have been a cherished tradition in the city, starting as early as 4 am or 6 am. The first day first show of Jawan took place at 7.30 am, marking a special moment for SRK fans in Hyderabad.

Dunki FDFS Hyderabad

Now, the SRK Hyderabad fan club, associated with SRK Universe, the world’s largest Shah Rukh Khan fan club, is gearing up to organize a similar early morning show for “Dunki.” The iconic Devi Theatre at RTC Cross Roads is expected to be the venue, although the official confirmation is yet to be announced.

“We are currently in the planning stages for an event similar to what we organized for Jawan, specifically an early morning show. Discussions are ongoing with various individuals, and we are optimistic about the possibility of making it happen,” stated Chandu, one of the organizers, in an exclusive conversation with Siasat.com.

1000+ fans are expected to join Dunki’s first day first show event in Hyderabad.

“Shah Rukh Khan is not only a superstar but an emotion for us. SRKHydFans fanclub has been actively doing events and celebrating the King Shah Rukh Khan and connecting South India SRK fans since 14years. Everything we do is out of our pure love & respect for the big man (SRK) on screen and his off screen persona,” Chandu told us during Jawan release in September.

As December 21 approaches, Hyderabad awaits another cinematic celebration of Shah Rukh Khan. Get ready!