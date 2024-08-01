Exclusive: Top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Mumbai: India’s most controversial and talked-about reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is set to conclude tomorrow after a riveting six-week run. Premiering on June 21 with 16 contestants, the show has seen numerous eliminations, and now, the spotlight is on the top 5 finalists: Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy.

As fans eagerly await the announcement of the winner, we have an exclusive update on which contestants will make it to the top 3.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Top 3

Speaking to Siasat.com, our exclusive source close to the production, revealed that Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik are unlikely to reach the top 3. “Sai will surely walk out of the house first, and Kritika will secure the fourth position,” the source revealed.

“Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, and Sana Makbul will easily grab the top 3 spots. Ranvir and Sana’s journeys have been quite active and impressive, while Naezy is receiving a substantial number of votes. In fact, he has the highest chances of winning.”

With the grand finale just around the corner, the excitement among viewers is palpable. Will Naezy, also known as Naezy The Baa, manage to win Bigg Boss OTT 3? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com to get more updates on the much-anticipated conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 3!