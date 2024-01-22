Exclusive: Vicky Jain to exit Bigg Boss 17 finale? Know TOP 5

Mumbai: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, the top 6 contestants for the season were unveiled after Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan’s elimination. Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande joined the other four contestants — Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar in the finale week.

Vicky Jain To Get Eliminated Soon?

With all six contestants nominated, the upcoming episodes will bring yet another surprise elimination just days before the grand finale. According to sources close to the show, there are strong indications that Vicky Jain might be the one bidding farewell to the Bigg Boss house.

Speaking to Siasat, our exclusive sources close shared insights and disclosed information on the matter. “There is a high chance that Vicky Jain may exit the show soon because we heard Arun is already among the top 5 contestants, and the probability of elimination for other contestants, apart from Vicky, is quite low. Therefore, it appears that Vicky’s journey on the show might be coming to an end. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Bigg Boss 17 Top 5 Finalists

If this information holds true, it will be a major shocker for Vicky, whose journey in the show will conclude just before the finale. The revelation of the top 5 finalists, in that case, would include —

Arun Srikanth Mashettey

Munawar Faruqui

Mannara Chopra

Abhishek Kumar

Ankita Lokhande

Do you also think Vicky Jain should get eliminated? Comment below.

Stay to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17 finale.