Exhibition of rare photos of Mukarram Jah inaugurated at Chowmahalla Palace

Hyderabad: Commemorating the birth anniversary of Asaf Jah VIII, Mir Barkat Ali Khan (Mukarram Jah Bahadur), a special exhibition was inaugurated at the Chowmahalla Palace today (6th of October 2025).

Chowmahalla Palace is located in Khilwat Mubarak, an area where a clutch of palaces were constructed at least two centuries ago. All of them have been renovated and opened to the public a few years ago. Princess Esra, wife of Prince Mukarram Jah, took a personal interest in restoring the palaces.

Nawab Azmet Jah Bahadur, Princess Shehkar, Princess Niloufer, Nawab Abul Faiz Khan, and Anuradha Naik during the inauguration of the exhibition at Chowmohalla Palace in Hyderabad, showcasing artifacts and rare and previously unseen photographs of the late Nawab Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the Eighth Titular Nizam of Hyderabad, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Today’s exhibition was inaugurated by the present titular Nizam Azmet Jah in the presence of Princess Esra Jah (his mother), Princess Shehkiyar Jah (his sister) and Princess Nilufer Jah, his sister from another wife of Mukarram Jah.

The exhibition presented an evocative visual journey through rare and previously unseen photographs, tracing the life of Mukarram Jah.

The photographs were chosen by his grandfather, late Mir Osman Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VII, before his passing in 1967.

Princess Esra, Nawab M.A.Faiz Khan, and Anuradha Naik, during the inauguration of the exhibition at Chowmohalla Palace in Hyderabad, showcasing artifacts and rare and previously unseen photographs of the late Nawab Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the Eighth Titular Nizam of Hyderabad.

Grandson of the Seventh Nizam, Prince Mukarram Jah was coronated on the 6th of April 1967. He was recognised as the Nizam of Hyderabad by the Government of India. The system of succession also known as Privy Purses was abolished by the government of India in 1971.

Mukarram Jah was close to the late Prime Minister Pandit Nehru and turned to him for advice and guidance. In 1962, he requested the Prime Minister to give him an opportunity to serve the country at the border. He was made an honorary lieutenant and later an honorary colonel by the President of India.

Amongst his many official roles, the titular Nizam was the pro-chancellor of the Osmania University. He founded several charitable trusts, including the Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning at the Purani Haveli Palace.

Princess Esra inspects the royal regalia of the late Nawab Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the eighth titular Nizam of Hyderabad. The collection includes a gold Dastar (head-dress) from his childhood, a Mughal sword from the Asaf Jahi family, and a 28-foot family tree chart tracing the Asaf Jahi and Ottoman lineages. The exhibition, showcasing 250 rare and previously unseen photographs of Nawab Mukarram Jah Bahadur, was inaugurated at Chowmohalla Palace in Hyderabad on the occasion of his birth anniversary, celebrated on October 6th, Monday.

Mukarram Jah died in Istanbul, Turkey, on January 14, 2023. In accordance with his wishes, his body was flown to Hyderabad and was laid to rest at the Mecca Masjid, Hyderabad, the resting place of his several ancestors.

The gallery, designed and curated by Anuradha Naik Associates, brings together over 250 photographs, several of which are from the private collections of the family. Also on display are priceless objects and rare documents from the Chowmahalla Palace Archives.

The exhibition is a tribute to his life and to his legacy that lives on through his various charitable organisations. It is open to visitors from October 7.