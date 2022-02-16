Exhibition society lacks GHMC layout plan to conduct Numaish 2022: Lawyer

Hyderabad: Amid preparations of re-opening of Numaish-2022 from February 25, a city based practicing lawyer had petitioned authorities including Commissioner Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) urging not to grant permission to conduct the exhibition. Since the society has not obtained approval of layout plan for establishment of Stalls from GHMC,the conduct of Numaish is illegal.

While disposing of a PIL filed by a practising Advocate Khaja Aijazuddin, on January 4 this year Telangana High court passed an order saying that as the State Government has already issued the Government Order,the necessity of obtaining NOC under the Act has become mandatory. The other requirements also as per the aforesaid Government Order and the relevant Government Orders issued subsequently are required to be fulfilled and unless and until the same are fulfilled, no such permission can be granted by the State for holding the Numaish.

In wake of the High court orders, the lawyer has petitioned the DGP Telangana, Police Commissioner Hyderabad and Commissioner GHMC too claiming that the exhibition society has failed to obtain permission/ approval of Layout “LAYOUT PLAN”for establishment of Stalls from the GHMC as per the Provisions of GHMC Act, 1955 which is mandatorily required to run the exhibition.

In wake of decrease in Omicron cases, the exhibition society has announced to re-open Numaish -2022 from February 25.

“81st All India Industrial Exhibition, 2022 is subject to approvals from the Telangana State Government stake holders,obtain NOCs(No Objection Certificates) from Fire Department and approval of Layout plan from the GHMC, without statutory permissions the running of Numaish is illegal and attracts contempt” said Lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin.

Now, without taking any permission from GHMC , the exhibition society had installed Stalls and Commissioner GHMC is duty bound to take cognisance of the alleged illegal installation and remove all the illegal stalls from the exhibition grounds forthwith, failing to act renders it not only violation of Law , it also amounts to Contempt of Court Order.

The lawyer in his petition urged the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City who is the Chairperson to grant the permission for congregation shall not grant permission to conduct numaish / exhibition until and unless , the exhibition society furnishes Approval for layout plan from GHMC, Fire NOC.