Exhibition Society offers free parking near Hyderabad’s Numaish

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) Society is offering free parking at multiple locations near Hyderabad’s Numaish.

These facilities are available for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

List of free parking near Hyderabad’s Numaish

Speaking to Siasat.com, the secretary of the society, B. Surrender Reddy, said that parking near the exhibition is completely free.

Following is the list of places where free parking is available:

Gagan Vihar Housing Board Beside Gandhi Bhavan Chandra Vihar

When asked about people charging parking fees near Hyderabad’s Numaish, he clarified that nobody is allowed to collect any amount for parking.

Senior citizens to visit exhibition on Jan 21

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organization, Dobara, is organizing a tour for elderly people to Numaish on January 21.

The tour will begin at 2 pm and will continue till 7 pm on Tuesday.

For the tour, the NGO is borrowing 100 wheelchairs from various hospitals in Hyderabad.

In view of people of various ages and areas visiting Hyderabad’s Numaish, the exhibition society is making all necessary arrangements, including free parking facilities.