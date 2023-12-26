Exhibition Society set to commence numaish in Hyderabad next week

Hyderabad: The Exhibition Society is set to commence the 83rd Numaish in Hyderabad next week. It will be 46 days long.

Hyderabad’s Numaish, India’s oldest and longest open-air winter shopping festival, will kick off on January 1 and run until February 15.

25 lakh visitors expected

The exhibition which is not just limited to shopping but also combines commerce and business with recreation and relaxation is expected to attract 25 lakh visitors.

While the Numaish is scheduled to be open daily from January 1 to February 15, the managing committee reserves the right to alter the exhibition dates in unforeseen circumstances.

The exhibition’s timing is set from 4 pm to 10:30 pm, but the committee retains the authority to modify these hours. Additionally, the committee may extend the duration of the Numaish in Hyderabad.

Although ticket prices were raised by Rs 10 last year, they remain unchanged this year, priced at Rs 40.

History of Numaish in Hyderabad

Numaish-e-Masnuaat-e-Mulki, or Numaish in short, began in 1938 as an event to promote locally produced goods. It was an idea by a group of graduates from Osmania University.

The seventh Nizam of Hyderabad State, Mir Osman Ali Khan, inaugurated the first ‘Numaish’.

After seeing the response, it was decided to make it an annual event and use the earnings to promote education.

Beginning with just 50 stalls, it has today evolved into one of the biggest industrial exhibitions in the country.