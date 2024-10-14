Expats in GCC countries can now apply for 30-day UAE eVisa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Digital Government (DGOV) said on Monday, October 14, that Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expatriate residents and their companions wishing to visit the UAE must obtain an eVisa prior to travel.

The visa is valid for 30 days and can be extended once for another 30 days.

In a statement, the DGOV said that the visitors can apply for the eVisa through the General Directorate of Residency for Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai’s website or the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) smart channels.

Notes and conditions relating to eVisa

Once your application is approved, an eVisa will be sent to your registered email address

The application for GCC expatriate residents and companions travelling with GCC citizens will not be approved if the sponsor is not accompanying them

The entry permit for companions travelling with GCC citizens is valid for 60 days, allowing them to stay for another 60 days, and can be extended once

Upon arrival, if the GCC residence visa is found to be expired or cancelled, he will not be granted entry

If the profession of the GCC resident is found to be changed after the issuance of the entry permit, the entry permit holder will not be granted entry

GCC residency must be valid for at least 1 year from the arrival date

The passport of GCC residents must be valid at least six months from the arrival date.

Here is how to apply on ICP

To access eVisa application via ICP platform requires UAE Pass account for online access. For UAE visitors, click here to create a UAE Pass account

Login to ICP smart service using email, password, or UAE Pass

Click on the ICP section for the emirate you are traveling to

Then search for the service “Issue an entry permit for residents of the GCC countries”

Click on ‘Start Service’

Complete application and upload required documents

You will then receive a transaction number for visa application tracking.

Documents