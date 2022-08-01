Expedite construction of 1.24L houses for Pedalandariki illu: AP CM

Amaravati: Andhra chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to speed up the construction under the ‘Pedalandariki illu’ scheme, including 1.24 lakh houses in Visakhapatnam.

During a review meeting held here on Monday, officials assured the CM that the work will be completed by October.

The CM also asked officials to focus on building infrastructure facilities like drainages, roads, and power connections to houses that come under the Jagananna Housing Colonies Scheme.

Reviewing the status of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses, the CM urged the acceleration of the registration process for the beneficiaries.

Replying to that, the officials said 1.4 lakh houses will be ready in the next 15-20 days. Around 2,03,920 applicants are confirmed eligible for TIDCO houses.