Telangana high court quashes CBI case against Vanpic in Jagan case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed a quid pro quo filed by the CBI against Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vanpic Projects Pvt. Ltd

The aforementioned firm is owned by industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad. The high court observed that the CBI failed to provide any valid reason for filing a case against the firm. The judgement breaks a major link formed by the investigative agency in the quid pro quo case.

The high court has rejected the cognizance order by the CBI court against Vanpic that is an accused in the case. In the future, the court will also listen to a plea filed by Prasad, which seeks to quash a case against him. The Telangana high court finds the CBI court order to be faulty.

After hearing the quash plea and the CBI’s arguments, chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan said “the cognizance order of Sept 13, 2012, reflects that the CBI court merely recorded that it had perused the charge sheet, relevant documents, office notes, and citations before taking the charge sheet against Vanpic Projects and other accused on file.”

Bhuyan went on to say, “The trial court should have recorded the reasons for its satisfaction about the existence of a prima facie case against the company or its chairman (Nimmagadda Prasad).”

He further cited the Supreme Court stating a chairman can’t be held responsible for a company’s fault. taking a dig at the CBI’s case the chief justice said, “There was no application of mind by the judge, the ruling was passed in a mechanical manner.”