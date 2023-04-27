Expedite work related to digital libraries, village clinics: AP CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to expedite pending works related to digital libraries, village clinics and rythu bharosa kendras (RBKs) and village secretariats.

Chairing a review meeting of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR & RD) department, Reddy instructed officials to pay special attention towards the quality of work with regard to roads so that they last at least five years, according to a release issued by the CM’s office.

“Some roads are getting damaged in the second year itself,” the Chief Minister said, adding necessary steps should be taken to avoid shoddy work.

Further, he told them to strive to find opportunities for women for whom the state government is implementing a plethora of welfare schemes such as YSR Cheyutha, Asara, Kapu Nestham and EBC Nestham which offer bank loans.

In addition to forging tie-ups with multi-national companies for selling the wares of these women, the CM noted that officials should encourage them to grow in to entrepreneurs during the same year they receive the benefits.

Meanwhile, officials said as many as nine lakh SC, ST, BC and minority women have started their own business enterprises with the help of YSR Cheyutha scheme, by teaming up with companies such as Hindustan Uniliver, ITC, Reliance, Mahindra and P&G for marketing their products.

Reddy instructed officials to procure the Rs 880 crore amount due from the Central government under the employment guarantee scheme for the fiscal 2022-23.