Expedite works for Aramgarh flyover ramps: GHMC chief

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, RV Karnan, has instructed officials to complete the land acquisition process required for the construction of the up and down ramps of the Aramgarh flyover at the earliest.

The directive came during his inspection of the Aramgarh-Zoo Park flyover and the ongoing Shastri Puram Road Over Bridge (ROB) works on Wednesday, April 30.

During the inspection, project officer Srinivas briefed the GHMC commissioner that the railway portion of the ROB is still pending. In response, RV Karnan inquired about the time frame for the completion of the railway section and the entire project.

The engineering officials assured that the remaining works can be completed within 30 to 45 days after the railway segment is finished.

GHMC Commissioner Karnan urged officials to coordinate with the chief engineer of railways and expedite the pending railway works to avoid further delays.

Additionally, in view of expected tourist footfall to Charminar due to the upcoming world beauty pageants, the commissioner has directed the Charminar zonal commissioner to ensure cleanliness and maintenance in the surrounding areas.