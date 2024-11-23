Expensive things Naga Chaitanya owns in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Today, November 23, 2024, marks the 38th birthday of Naga Chaitanya, a popular Telugu actor from the legendary Akkineni family. As the son of superstar Nagarjuna and grandson of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Chaitanya has created his own name in the industry with his talent and dedication.

Chaitanya began his acting journey with Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, a romantic drama that won hearts. Over the years, he has delivered hits like Manam, Majili, and Love Story. These movies have made him a favorite among fans and a respected name in Telugu cinema.

On the personal front, Chaitanya is all set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024. This follows his earlier marriage to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which ended in 2021.

His Lavish Lifestyle

Naga Chaitanya is not just a talented actor but also one of the richest stars in Tollywood. His extravagant lifestyle includes:

Net Worth: Estimated at Rs. 154 crore, making him one of the wealthiest actors in Telugu cinema

Luxurious Home: A lavish mansion located in the upscale Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad

Exotic Car Collection:

Ferrari F430 – Rs. 1.75 crore

Porsche 911 GT3 RS – Rs. 3.51 crore

Range Rover Autobiography – Rs. 3.43 crore

BMW 740 Li – Rs. 1.30 crore

Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG – Rs. 2.28 crore

High-End Bikes:

BMW R9T – Rs. 19 lakh

Triumph Thruxton R – Rs. 13 lakh

Despite setbacks like his recent movie Custody, Chaitanya’s star power remains strong. With an exciting future, both in his career and personal life, fans have much to look forward to.