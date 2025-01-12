Experience winter magic at Hyderabad’s Glow garden carnival

Hyderabad has turned into a magical destination this winter. If you’ve ever dreamt of visiting the famous Dubai Miracle Garden, you’re in for a treat.

The Winter Carnival at Ramoji Film City brings the beauty and charm of Dubai’s Musical Glow Garden right here to Hyderabad. Running until January 19, 2025, this event is the perfect way to celebrate the season with your family and friends.

Imagine strolling through a garden filled with millions of colorful lights, all perfectly timed to soothing music. It’s like stepping into a fairytale. The glow garden, inspired by Dubai’s world-famous flower garden, is a sight you’ll never forget.

What to Expect at the Winter Carnival

1. Musical Glow Garden: Walk through glowing arches, shimmering pathways, and magical lights that sync with soft melodies. It’s a paradise for kids and adults alike.

2. Carnival Parade: Be amazed by the colorful floats, lively music, and performers dressed as mystical fairies and playful clowns.

3. Dance Zone: Groove to the beats with a DJ on Wheels, creating a fun and energetic vibe for everyone.

Ticket Prices

Adults: Rs. 1450

Kids: Rs. 1250

Free Entry: For kids below 85 cm.

Why You Should Visit

This carnival is perfect for families, couples, and anyone who loves beautiful lights, fun music, and winter festivities. Located in Ramoji Film City, the event offers a unique chance to enjoy Hyderabad’s vibrant culture while experiencing a touch of Dubai’s magic.

Plan your visit now and make this winter unforgettable. Book your tickets online to skip the queues.