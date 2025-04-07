Experts say AI will help reduce cancer deaths

Hyderabad: Health experts at a seminar in Hyderabad said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play an important role in cancer diagnosis and treatment in the coming years.

The seminar, ‘Reducing Cancer Deaths – The Role of Technology’, was organized by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), and Swastava Cancer Care (SCC).

Experts said that AI and data science are helping doctors find better and faster ways to treat cancer. AI can study large amounts of medical data and suggest new treatment options, especially for rare diseases.

They also said that using technology can help reduce cancer deaths. But it is important to gather all available information and use it wisely.

Dr. Srinivasulu, Director of MNJ Cancer Hospital, said that over 60% of cancer cases in Telangana are linked to lifestyle habits. He shared that 52,000 new cancer cases were reported in 2018, and this number may rise to 65,000 by 2030.

“Sadly, 70% of cancer cases in Telangana are found in stage 3 or 4, which makes treatment harder. Only 30 to 35% of these patients are cured, while in Western countries the cure rate is 60 to 65%,” he said.

The seminar was also attended by Bhavesh Mishra, Deputy Secretary of the IT and Communications Department, Dr. Urvashi Prasad, R.P. Singh (President of Swastava Cancer Care), Dr. Suresh Kumar Singhal (President of FTCCI), Dr. V. Chaturvedi (CEO of Swastava Cancer Care), and other doctors and experts.