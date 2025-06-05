Experts urge plastic ban as Hyderabad generates 8K tonnes waste daily

Hyderabad: Environmentalists and civic experts are stressing the urgent need to ban plastic and enforce stricter recycling measures as nearly 8,000 tons of waste are being generated every day in the city, most of which ends up choking its drains, ponds, and lakes due to a lack of segregation and recycling systems.

Speaking at a meeting organised on the occasion of World Environment Day, led by HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath, participants warned that plastic waste has become the biggest threat to the environment, especially in urban areas of the city, where solid waste management is poor.

“Plastic thrown on roads and into canals eventually ends up in ponds and water bodies. It not only pollutes but blocks the natural flow of rainwater, increasing flood risk,” said a speaker at the discussion held at the HYDRAA office on Thursday, June 5.

The session focused on the theme ‘Pollution of Water Bodies’, with the participation of environmentalists, NGO representatives, academicians and civic campaigners.

Environmentalists urged the public to be made aware of where to discard plastic waste responsibly and how to reduce single-use plastic in daily life. Several backed the call for a complete ban on plastic in Hyderabad, while others pushed for incentives for industries and individuals that use eco-friendly alternatives. They also highlighted a need for tech-based monitoring, legal enforcement, and stronger community campaigns to build sustainable changes in the long run.

To conclude the meeting, HYDRAA commissioner Ranganath assured participants that the recommendations made would be reviewed seriously and urged actionable suggestions.