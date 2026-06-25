Expired mutton, houseflies found at family restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection by the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation at a family restaurant in Chandanagar on Wednesday, June 24, revealed severely unhygienic conditions, including clogged drains filled with food waste, houseflies in the kitchen, and expired raw mutton in storage.

Officials noticed grease collected on exhausts, ceiling, and pipelines, improper maintenance of refrigerators and worn-out chopping boards and iron knives in the kitchen. Food handlers had untrimmed nails and no medical fitness, pest control or water testing records were available.

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An improvement notice was issued, and the staff was asked to improve hygiene and labelling practices.