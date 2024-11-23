Explore Telangana’s newest island; just 4 hours from Hyderabad

As Hyderabadis get more adventurous in their travel choices, destinations close to the city are evolving to offer unique experiences. The increasing demand for weekend getaways has led to the rise of spots that combine nature with modern comforts, providing a refreshing break without the long commute.

From enchanting waterfalls and tranquil lakesides to eco-friendly resorts and adventurous activities, the variety of options near Hyderabad is growing.

And now, there’s a brand new addition to the list- Laknavaram Lake’s third island.

Discover Laknavaram’s latest attraction

The newly launched third island at Laknavaram Lake in Mulugu district is set to captivate nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike. Nestled amidst the serene surroundings of Laknavaram’s lush greenery and peaceful waters, this addition enhances the area’s reputation as a top travel spot near Hyderabad.

The island named The Cove, features 21 eco-friendly cottages, an artificial beach, swimming pools, watersports, and a dedicated camping zone. Furthermore, visitors can immerse themselves in activities like cricket, shuttle, zip line adventure sports, and water sports, making the new island a versatile destination for all types of travelers.

Beyond these offerings, the lake itself is well-equipped to cater to visitors’ needs. It features passenger boats that can carry up to 50 people, two four-seater speedboats for thrill-seekers, and four pontoon boats with a seating capacity of 24 each.

In keeping with environmental sustainability, the project also enforces a strict plastic-free zone policy.

How to reach from Hyderabad?

Located in the Mulugu district of Warangal city, Laknavaram is approximately 220 kilometers from Hyderabad. The journey takes around 4.5 to 5 hours by road. Visitors can drive via NH163, which offers a scenic route through Warangal or hire cabs for a comfortable journey. The lake’s well-maintained approach roads and signposts make navigation straightforward, ensuring a hassle-free road trip.