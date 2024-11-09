Explore the charm of Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace on a budget

Standing high on a hilltop overlooking the city of Hyderabad, Falaknuma Palace is a breathtaking symbol of India’s regal heritage. Built in the 19th century, this palace has a rich history and once served as the private residence of the Nizam. With its grand marble staircases, glittering Venetian chandeliers, and intricately carved woodwork, Falaknuma Palace showcases the elegance of a bygone era.

The name “Falaknuma,” meaning “Mirror of the Sky,” reflects its stunning design and panoramic views of the city below. Inside, every room tells a story—from the lavish Jade Room to the majestic ballroom—offering visitors a glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of Hyderabad’s past rulers.

However, experiencing Falaknuma Palace’s grandeur usually comes with a hefty price tag. For those who don’t want to part with an arm and a leg, Siasat.com brings you a tip on how to visit this royal gem without breaking the bank.

The affordable High-Tea Package

Booking a High Tea at Taj Falaknuma Palace offers you the perfect combination of luxury and affordability. For Rs. 6,490 per person, you not only get to indulge in a variety of exquisite teas and delicacies but also enjoy a guided tour of the magnificent palace.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with a shehnai performance and then chauffeured to the palace in a buggy. You can also request the royal treatment of a horse carriage if you prefer.

Next, you will be taken on a 30-minute tour of the Falaknuma palace, where you’ll explore some of its most iconic areas. The tour begins with the Nizam’s study and the Palace Imperial Library, home to over 6,000 rare books. You’ll marvel at the grand marble staircases, illuminated by Carrera marble lamps, and pass through the enchanting Jade Terrace and Room.

The Chief Queen’s chamber, Begum’s World, and the stunning ballroom offer a glimpse into the personal and royal spaces of the palace. You’ll also visit the Hukka Lounge, dining room with the world’s longest table, and the beautiful Mughal, Rajasthani, and Japanese gardens, all designed by the Nizam himself.

After soaking in the palace’s history, head to the high tea, which is served with a breathtaking view of the city from the balcony. The High Tea experience offers three choices: Indian, English, and Sparkling Afternoon Tea. The English option includes a variety of scones, sandwiches, tarts, and cakes, while the Indian High Tea features a delightful assortment of Indian sweets, perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

This experience provides a royal taste of Hyderabad’s heritage and is a great affordable option. Just be sure to book in advance, arrive at 3 pm sharp, and dress in formal attire, as casual wear is not allowed.

Have you experienced High Tea at Falaknuma Palace? Comment your experience below.