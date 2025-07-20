Explore the legacy of this 63-year old cafe in Abids, Hyderabad

In a city constantly experimenting with new cafes, fusion menus, and sleek Instagrammable corners, there is Uday Cafe in Abids that quietly continues to win hearts, just as it has for over six decades. It does not need neon signs or influencer shout-outs. What it has instead is a fiercely loyal crowd, hearty food that never lets you down, and a legacy that dates back to the early 1960s.

Tucked unassumingly off Hanuman Tekdi Road in Abids, this modest cafe is easy to miss if you are walking by casually. But for the true-blue Hyderabadis who have been visiting it for years, Uday is not just a restaurant, it is part of the city’s memory.

A cafe that grew with the city

Established in 1963 by Hanumanth Rao, Uday Cafe was one of the earliest standalone eateries in the Abids area, long before the locality became a commercial maze. It started out serving Chinese dishes, which was rare at the time. But as the appetite for desi classics grew, the cafe smartly expanded into North Indian dishes, and the response was overwhelming.

Now run by the founder’s family, carried forward by the second generation, the cafe continues to operate with the same spirit it began with: good food, generous portions, and unshakeable consistency.

Despite the explosion of cafe culture across Hyderabad, Uday Cafe has held its ground by staying true to what it always was. While the decor may be no-frill, and the setting compact, its strength lies in the rhythm of its regulars, the sizzle from its kitchen, and the quiet confidence of a business that knows its place in the city’s culinary map.

What’s on the table at Uday Cafe?

The menu at Uday Cafe is a mix of time-tested comfort and straightforward flavour. It is not experimental, and that is exactly the charm. The dishes range from crisp Chicken 65 and tangy Gobi Manchurian to creamy dal tadka and buttery naan, crowd favourites that have remained untouched by trends. Indo-Chinese staples like egg fried rice, noodles, and chilli chicken sit side by side with North Indian classics.

The portions are generous and the prices refreshingly modest. For under Rs. 300, two people can share a satisfying meal, making it one of the few remaining spots in the city that offers both quality and value. Whether you are looking for a quick solo bite or a nostalgic family dinner, the menu at Uday Cafe does not disappoint. It is simple, it is filling, and it is exactly what regulars come back for.

