Explore THIS hidden boating spot in Hyderabad for Rs 50 only

People love boating and Hyderabad offers some well-known options like Hussain Sagar and Durgam Cheruvu. Yet, for those seeking a weekend retreat away from the hustle and bustle, a hidden gem awaits — the Botanical Garden in Kondapur.

Unlike the bustling crowd at other locations, this peaceful spot offers a tranquil escape for those seeking solace from the week’s chaos.

Tucked away from the city’s clamour, Botanical Garden is currently one of Hyderabad’s trending boating destinations. Travel bloggers from the city are raving about this lesser-known spot, capturing its beauty in mesmerizing reels that are going viral on Instagram.

Although the pond may be small, it provides the perfect setting for a quick and peaceful boat ride. For just Rs 50 per ticket, visitors can experience the serenity of nature while gliding across the water. The timings of this garden are from 6 am to 6 pm, making it an ideal destination for a peaceful weekend retreat. Check out the viral reels below.

As people yearn for serene moments after hectic weeks, this lesser-known destination becomes the perfect refuge for those who cherish the beauty of calm waters and quiet surroundings.

Do share the experience with us in the comments section below if you have already visited this spot!