Exploring Abids: 10 Things to do and see in Hyderabad’s heart

Hyderabad’s iconic area Abids is more than just a commercial hub—it’s a place where history, culture, and modern life blend seamlessly. Reportedly named after Albert Abid, the valet of Nizam VI, this neighbourhood has grown into a bustling centre of trade and culture over the decades.

Once home to Hyderabad’s first department store, Abids has remained a go-to destination for shoppers, food lovers and intellectuals alike. From historic eateries to hidden literary treasures, Abids offers a unique blend of nostalgia and modernity.

Abids never fails to surprise you with its numerous offerings and to guide you through its charm, Siasat.com has curated a list of must-do experiences here. So come along as we guide you through the heart of old Hyderabad!

A Day Out in Abids: Shopping, Cafes and More

1. Go shopping in the bustling markets

Abids is filled with various shopping complexes that offer a diverse range of products. From textiles and clothes to jewellery and perfumes, the area is a shopper’s paradise. Some famous stores here are R.S. Brothers, Kusum, Karishma, Meena Bazaar, Payal Footwear, Harmain Perfumes, Kamal Watch Co., Neerus Gianey’s, and many others.

Iconic Meena Bazaar in Abids

2. Relish a classic meal at iconic eateries

Abids is home to some of Hyderabad’s oldest and cherished eateries. You can savour authentic Hyderabadi biryani at the 72-year-old Grand Hotel or enjoy a traditional Udupi meal at the 75-year-old Taj Mahal Hotel. Don’t miss out on Nizam’s favourite Jauzi Halwa at Hameedi Confectioners which was established in 1913 and Chinese food at Kholani’s.

Image Source: X

3. Visit historic churches in Abids

The area boasts several churches that date back at least a century. Notable ones include St. Joseph’s Cathedral, St. George’s Church and Centenary Methodist Church, each having a unique charm and architectural beauty.

Centenary Methodist Church (Image Source: X)

4. Get lost in the books

Abids is a haven for bibliophiles owing to its popular Sunday book market which offers new and old books at bargain prices. Best Book Centre is a great spot for rare finds which cannot be found anywhere in Hyderabad. For contemporary books, Universal Book Store is a must-visit.

Image Source: Instagram

5. Gorge on street food

Sri Narsing Juice Centre, Naintara, Santosh Dhaba Exclusive, Haji Ali Juice Centre, Mayur Pan House and Bombay Juice are some of the most popular spots in Abids for mouthwatering street food.

Image Source: Instagram

6. Explore Abid’s Jagdish Market

Located in Chirag Ali Lane, Jagdish Market is a gold mine for tech enthusiasts. It offers mobile phones, electronics, gadgets, and mobile accessories at a steal.

Image Source: X

7. Step into history at Golden Threshold

Once the residence of Sarojini Naidu, the Golden Threshold is an iconic heritage site that played a role in India’s freedom movement. Now part of the University of Hyderabad, it is a great place to learn history.

Golden Threshold

8. Soak in the views at Hyderabad’s highest rooftop cafe

Abids recently got Hyderabad’s highest rooftop cafe called The Camp Hyd. Located on the 9th floor, The Camp Hyd offers not only delicious food but also breathtaking views of the city skyline, making it a one-of-a-kind experience.

Image Source: The Camp Hyd

9. Pick up stationary at Deccan Pen Store

Established in 1928, Deccan Pen Store offers a history lesson along with a seamless shopping experience. With more than thousands of pens, this iconic store specializes in fountain pens and handmade pens and has a dedicated repair section for pens. The prices start from Rs. 10 and go to a whopping Rs. 3 lakhs.

10. Visit the ISKCON Temple

Located in Abids, the ISKCON temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna and offers a serene environment for devotees and visitors alike.