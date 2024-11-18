Exploring Hyderabad: 10 things to do around the Lakdikapul area

Situated right in the heart of Hyderabad, Lakdikapul has long been touted as an area rich with history and modern vibrancy. As the name suggests, Lakdikapul was known for its wooden bridge that connected different areas of the city during the Nizam era. It was also home to ‘Tipu’s Lookout’, a strategic watchtower built by Tipu Khan Bahadur to guard the city’s boundaries.

Furthermore, this area has served as a bustling modern cultural center long before Hitec City, Madhapur, and Financial District popped up. From iconic landmarks and various food spots to lively markets and creative spaces, Lakdikapul offers a beautiful blend of old-world charm and contemporary life.

As Lakdikapul offers something for everyone, Siasat.com has curated a guide of the top 10 things to do in this fascinating area if you are visiting Hyderabad.

1. Meditate at Public Gardens

A guide for Lakdikapul cannot be complete without mentioning Public Gardens, one of the oldest parks of Hyderabad. This lush green space offers a serene escape to relax with its manicured lawns, ponds, and walking paths.

2. Soak in history at Telangana State Archaeology Museum

Located within the Public Gardens, the Telangana State Archaeology Museum is the oldest in the state. It showcases an impressive collection of artifacts, including sculptures, coins, manuscripts, and a gallery of Buddhist relics. It also houses a 2500-year-old Egyptian mummy.

3. Hunt for literary gems at book market

A haven for book lovers, this roadside market offers a treasure trove of used contemporary and vintage books across genres. It is a great spot to hunt for literary gems and out-of-print editions.

Book market at Lakdikapul

4. Savor local and global flavors at iconic restaurants

Lakdikapul is a foodie’s paradise with a variety of popular spots like- Shahi Dastarkhan, Fanooz, Peshawar, Shah Ghouse, Aazebo, Imperial, Istanbul, Chicha’s, Lebanese Bites, Rayalaseema Ruchulu, Poorna Hotel, Kamat Hotel

5. Stargaze at Birla Science Museum & Planetarium

Perfect for science enthusiasts and novices alike, Birla Science Museum & Planetarium offers captivating shows on astronomy and space science.

6. Experience culture at Ravindra Bharathi

Ravindra Bharathi is renowned for hosting classical music concerts, theater performances, and art exhibitions. Check the schedule for events during your visit to experience Hyderabad’s vibrant arts scene.

7. Visit Shahi Masjid

Located in Public Gardens, this mosque offers a glimpse into Hyderabad’s spiritual heritage with intricate architectural details and a peaceful ambiance.

8. Learn about currency at Saifabad Mint Museum

Explore Hyderabad’s monetary history at this unique museum, which showcases a diverse collection of currency notes, coin sets, and old handheld tools used in coin production. It offers a detailed look at the craftsmanship behind minting during the Nizam, Mughal, and British eras.

9. Relax with Irani chai at local cafes

Savor a cup of refreshing Irani chai with an Osmania biscuit at the evergreen Niloufer Cafe, Taiba Cafe, or Chai Gully.

10. Marvel at Birla Mandir’s architecture

This stunning temple made entirely of white marble is perched on a hilltop, offering panoramic views of the city. It is a spiritual and architectural marvel that was built in 1976.

