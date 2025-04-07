Exploring Hyderabad: 10 things to do in and around Shamshabad

Often overlooked as just the home of Hyderabad’s International Airport, Shamshabad is seen as a place you pass through and not a place you explore. But spend a little time here and you will find that it is quietly emerging as a mini getaway destination in its own right. With wide roads, scenic stretches and a laid-back vibe, Shamshabad has a charm that is hard to ignore once you get to know the area.

From water parks and forest trails to dhabas and historical landmarks, there is something here for everyone- whether you are waiting out a long layover, planning a spontaneous drive with friends or looking for weekend plans that do not involve crowded city spots. So, if you thought Shamshabad was all about runaways and terminals, think again.

Here is a guide by Siasat.com that tells you 10 things to do in this underrated pocket of Hyderabad.

Best Spots To Hangout in Shamshabad, Hyderabad

1. Go Karting at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is the only airport in the country that boasts of a go-karting track. It has two racing tracks- 600 metres for beginners and 900 metres for professionals.

2. Chill and dine at Aero Plaza

Located within the main terminal of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Aero Plaza is a hub for food and entertainment. It features various restaurants, pubs and breweries.

3. Getaway at Ariko Camping Cafe

You can have a weekend getaway at Ariko Camping Cafe which is housed in the Woods at Shamshabad—the world’s largest Miyawaki forest. It offers tent accommodations and boho-chic decor along with a buffet, barbecue section and a coffee counter.

4. Zorbing and more at Escape Water Park

Escape Water Park in Shamshabad offers a variety of water and adventure activities including free falls, wave slides and zorbing activities. It is an ideal destination for family fun.

5. Hike to Nanajipur Waterfalls

Situated around 15 km from Shamshabad Bus Stop, Nanajipur Waterfalls is a serene natural spot which comes alive beautifully during the monsoon season.

6. Soak in the views from Pahadi Shareef

Steeped in spiritual and historical significance, the Pahadi Shareef Dargah sits atop a hill and is visited by locals and pilgrims alike. The view from the top, especially during sunset and sunrise, is worth the climb.

Views from Pahadi Shareef Darga

7. Go dhaba hopping

Shamshabad offers a variety of dhabas including Pariwar Dhaba, Sri Santosh Family Dhaba and Desi Dhaba. While not a dhaba, Palm Arabiana is also a favourite eatery among Hyderabadis who like long drives that end with delicious food.

8. Explore the world’s largest Miyawaki Forest

The Miyawaki Forest in Shamshabad, developed using the Japanese Miyawaki method, is a dense, self-sustaining urban forest, offering a green retreat on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

9. Have a photoshoot at The Mayabazar

The Mayabazar is a photoshoot venue featuring over 15 outdoor and indoor backdrop sets spread across five acres, catering to various photography needs like pre-wedding photography, maternity photography, commercial photography and fashion photography.

10. Step back in time at Ammapally Temple

Sri Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Ammapally is an ancient temple known for its seven-story tower and is a popular location for film shootings.

What do you recommend doing in and around Shamshabad? Comment below.