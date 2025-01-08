Exploring Hyderabad: Top 6 things to do in Himayat Nagar area

Himayat Nagar is where Hyderabad’s buzz meets charm. From cozy cafes to serene parks, this lively neighborhood offers a mix of old-world allure and modern conveniences. A haven for foodies and shoppers alike, Himayatnagar promises delightful experiences that go beyond the ordinary.

Steeped in history and named after the first son of the last Nizam, this area perfectly combines cultural significance with vibrant urban lifestyle. Its central location ensures that it is always bustling with activity, making it a favorite among locals and a must-visit for newcomers exploring Hyderabad.

Whether you are craving a quick coffee, on the hunt for trendy shopping deals, or simply want to soak in its lively atmosphere, this guide by Siasat.com brings you a curated list of things to do in Himayat Nagar.

1. Breakfast at Minerva Coffee Shop

One cannot miss Minerva Coffee Shop when visiting Himayat Nagar. A beloved breakfast spot since decades, Minerva Coffee Shop is known for its authentic South Indian flavors. From soft idlis and crispy dosas to flavorful sambar and refreshing coffee, every dish is a treat for your taste buds. It is indeed the perfect place to kick off a day of exploration.

2. Shop for plants

Shopping for plants usually means highway nurseries but Himayat Nagar has a large selection of nurseries right in the heart of the city. These nurseries offer a variety of indoor and outdoor plants, succulents, and flowering species, perfect for adding a touch of greenery to your home.

Image Source: Instagram

3. Go cafe hopping

This vibrant area is home to a variety of cozy cafes, each offering a unique vibe and menu. Some of the must-try trendy cafes are Makobrew, Cafe Nilofer, Bench Cafe, and Ghrelin Cafe.

4. Relish gourmet softy at Two Folks

Treat yourself to the creamy and flavorful gourmet soft-serve ice creams at Two Folks, a viral and must-visit spot in Himayat Nagar. Known for its premium quality, this dessert haven is perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings.

5. Find the best shopping deals

Himayat Nagar is a hidden gem for bargain hunters. The area is home to numerous shops offering everything from trendy fashion and bridal wear to unique accessories and gold jewelry at affordable prices.

Image Source:

6. Channel your inner bibliophile at The Bookpoint

Escape into the world of stories at The Bookpoint, which offers a curated selection of books.

Image Source: The Bookpoint

What other things do you recommend to do around Himayat Nagar?