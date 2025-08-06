Exploring tech and equity: The gender and inclusion conference 2025

By Moumita Barman

The digital age has brought dramatic changes to how we work, learn, and access services, yet this transformation has been far from universally inclusive. In low- and middle-income countries, the digital divide is particularly stark, with significant disparities visible along gender lines. As technology becomes an increasingly central force in the global economy, the exclusion of women and gender minorities from this space presents not only a moral challenge but a significant economic one.

The Gender and Inclusion Conference 2025, organised by the Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP) in collaboration with a host of other partners, is a timely and vital event designed to discuss this challenge. This conference, scheduled for 8th and 9th August 2025, in Hyderabad, will serve as a crucial forum for researchers, students, practitioners, policymakers, and technologists to move beyond simply identifying the problem and towards developing actionable, evidence-based solutions.

A collaborative effort

The conference is a collaborative effort, bringing together diverse expertise and perspectives. The core organising partners are the Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP), the Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF), the Education Group (TEG), the Centre for Women Studies at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), and Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP), GITHAM. The event also has associate partnerships with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), the Jahangirabad Institute of Technology (JIT), and the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT).

Day 1: Research and thematic insights

The agenda for the two-day event is structured to facilitate a comprehensive exploration of these issues. Day 1, to be held at KSPP, will feature research paper presentations and moderated discussions. Topics will span areas such as algorithmic bias, digital literacy, fintech access, and the socioeconomic implications of AI. These sessions are organised under five key thematic areas: Digital Access and Gender Equity, Technology and Economic Empowerment, Gendered Impacts of Emerging Technologies, Digital Tools for Social Empowerment, and Policy, Governance, and Global Perspectives.

This structured approach ensures that the discourse is both focused and holistic, covering everything from the fundamental barriers to digital access to the complex policy frameworks needed for inclusive governance.

Day 2: Dialogue and global perspectives

On Day 2, hosted at IIIT Hyderabad, the focus will shift to broader engagement through a keynote address, three panel discussions, and a closing roundtable. The panels are designed to initiate dialogue and propose tangible strategies. The first panel, “Bridging the Digital Divide,” will examine how digital tools can reduce social inequities. The second panel, “Technology and Economic Empowerment,” will explore the impact of innovations in AI, automation, and fintech on women’s employment, economic mobility, and risk exposure. The final panel, “Policy, Governance, and Global Perspectives,” will present comparative analyses of digital inclusion strategies from various countries and highlight the role of multilateral institutions in promoting gender equity in technology.

Why this conference matters

The need for such a conference is supported by recent data and research, which paint a complex picture of the digital gender gap. According to the Data Reportal report of 2025, India has over 806 million internet users, but its national internet penetration remains at a modest 55.3%. The gender gap within this figure is particularly concerning. The Mobile Gender Gap Report 2024 highlights that women in South Asia are 41% less likely than men to use mobile internet, which is a figure that, despite marginal improvements, represents the highest regional gap globally. This disparity is localised in places like Telangana, where a 2025 Annual Modular Telecom Survey found that while 77% of men aged 15 and above use smartphones, only 68% of women do. The survey further reveals that women are more likely to rely on basic phones, which severely limit their access to crucial online services and information, creating a self-perpetuating cycle of exclusion.

The consequences of this digital exclusion are far-reaching and economically significant. The Alliance for Affordable Internet estimated that in 2020 alone, the gender gap in internet use across 32 low- and middle-income countries resulted in a staggering loss of USD 126 billion in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This economic penalty underscores that digital inequality is not merely a social issue but a major impediment to national and global development. Conversely, bridging this gap could unlock immense economic potential.

Research further reveals the specific benefits of digital inclusion for women. An article by Qing Guo, Siyu Chen, and Xiangquan Zeng found that access to digital finance can significantly enhance women’s earnings, bargaining power, and independence, particularly for women from low-income and low-education backgrounds. Yet, as a TIME article in 2017 by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon noted, in India, fewer than 15% of women entrepreneurs receive institutional credit, and they are more likely to be denied formal loans. This disparity shows that while the technology exists to empower women, systemic and social barriers continue to prevent its equitable adoption.

Furthermore, the lack of female representation in the creation and development of technology itself is a critical issue. The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report Of 2O18 notes that only 22% of professionals working in AI worldwide are female. This glaring underrepresentation is a major concern, as it can lead to algorithmic bias and a lack of consideration for women’s needs and experiences in product design, ultimately reinforcing societal prejudices rather than correcting them.

On a positive note, government initiatives like India’s Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) have successfully enrolled and certified millions. However, gaps remain in the actual usage, confidence, and sustainability of digital skills, especially among women. However, factors such as affordability, safety concerns, language barriers, and socio-cultural norms continue to hinder women’s full participation in digital spaces. To overcome these hurdles, a holistic approach is needed, one that considers the full ecosystem of access, skills, and empowerment. Global efforts such as the World Bank’s 2024–2030 Gender Strategy, which aims to connect 300 million more women to broadband and support 80 million women-led businesses, demonstrate the scale of ambition required to make a real impact.

From discourse to action

The Gender and Inclusion Conference is more than just a series of talks; it is a collaborative platform designed to create a shared language between disciplines and turn scattered efforts into coordinated action. By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, the event will foster a multi-sectoral dialogue that is essential for effective change. The goal is not to simply observe the problem, but to co-create strategies, discuss innovative solutions, and devise policies that ensure technology becomes a tool for empowerment for all.

Join the conversation

Participation is open to researchers, students, policy professionals, and representatives from various organisations who are passionate about these issues. Those interested in attending may register through the link here: https://forms.office.com/r/SYvwiPJKWd

This is an opportunity to contribute to a critical conversation and seek to answer a fundamental question: How do we ensure that digital transformation empowers those who have historically been left out? It is a conversation worth having, and one that is going to be informed by a convergence of data, policy, and grounded, real-world experience.

Moumita Barman is a Senior Research Associate at the Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP) in Hyderabad. CDPP is an independent research organisation working to influence public policy with a focus on the development of vulnerable populations.