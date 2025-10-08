Explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra; 6 dead

Andhra Pradesh: Six persons died and two were reported injured in a fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday, October 8, said a police official.

Police suspect that the accident could have occurred due to mishandling at the crackers manufacturing unit.

Six persons died and two injured in a fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday, said a police official.

Police suspect that the accident could have occurred due to mishandling at the crackers manufacturing unit. pic.twitter.com/FGE2HURtMl — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 8, 2025

Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district superintendent of police Rahul Meena said the crackers manufacturing unit was a licensed one.

Also Read Cyberabad police direct firecracker sellers to obtain licenses by Oct 16

“Yes, six bodies have been found. We are verifying the details of the bodies. I think it was a licensed unit only,” Meena told PTI.

Further, he said the injured persons were shifted to a hospital.