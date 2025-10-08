Explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra; 6 dead

Police suspect the accident could have occurred due to mishandling at the manufacturing unit.

At least six persons have died in a fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in Andhra on Wednesday
Andhra Pradesh: Six persons died and two were reported injured in a fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday, October 8, said a police official.

Police suspect that the accident could have occurred due to mishandling at the crackers manufacturing unit.

Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district superintendent of police Rahul Meena said the crackers manufacturing unit was a licensed one.

“Yes, six bodies have been found. We are verifying the details of the bodies. I think it was a licensed unit only,” Meena told PTI.

Further, he said the injured persons were shifted to a hospital.

